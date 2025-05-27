Northiam Village Voice 30.5.25

Even though the weather kept threatening, we had a delightful Bank Holiday weekend in the village. The Yard of Ale pop-up pub in St Francis Fields drew a large number of us – enjoying the old-fashioned village pub concept of turning up, joining whoever is there and having friendly conversation.

On Sunday, the Bonfire Society held a Garden Safari in Mill Corner, and visitors enjoyed six gorgeous gardens packed with colour and scent. Another lovely village day when we could meet, chat and share our enjoyment of the gardens. Huge thanks to the wonderful people who allowed us all into their gardens.

This weekend is another full one for the village. Today (Friday), the Village Hall is celebrating its 50th anniversary with “open house” this morning, when the monthly Coffee Morning will be offering free treats! If you are not a regular user of the Hall, you might like to go along and see all the upgrading work which has been done recently to make this a facility we can continue to be proud of.

Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 7pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm.

On Sunday, members of the Conservation Society are invited to the gardens at Westwell for afternoon tea 2-5pm. If you haven’t joined the Society yet, you can join on the day – and get to enjoy this lovely garden.

Bowls Club have an Open Session every Monday from 4.30pm, when anyone who is interested is welcome to pop in and have a go.

Toddlers meet in Pretious Hall on Tuesday mornings 9-11am, and this week it’s Art Attack! Any questions, call the school – 252141, or pop in. The Over 60s will be taking tea at Charity Farm.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday.

Next Saturday (7th) again there’s lots to do! The Primary School are holding their Summer Fair from 12-4pm, with loads to do. The children would love to see you, so do try to pop along and support them

The week’s garden fix can be satisfied in Brede, when the Waterworks and Friends is open under the National Garden Scheme on 7th, 10.30-4pm. This is an opportunity to visit two unique gardens and discover the Brede Steam Giants – 35ft Edwardian water pumping engines, and the grade II listed pump house located behind 4 Waterworks Cottages. Here garden designer Kristina Clode has created her wildlife friendly garden over 15 years with delightful perennial wildflower meadow, pond, wisteria-covered pergola and mixed borders. Sculdown’s garden is dominated by a very large wildlife pond formed as a result of iron-ore mining over 100 years ago. £6 entry

And on Saturday evening, we see the welcome return of the Catsfield Steamers to the Village Hall, as they lead a Barn Dance in aid of Family Support Work. If you haven’t got your ticket yet, call 01273 832963 or there’s a QR code to scan in the Parish Magazine.

And make a note in your diary for Saturday 21st June when the village will decamp to the Playing Fields for the Bonfire Society’s Midsummer Festival. There’s something for everyone, with the popular Dog Show, extensive Classic Vehicle display, live music from The Chandeliers, local beer, local food, crafts, village society stalls, fun in Kids’ Corner and a relaxing mellow vibe – just hoping for good weather!

St Mary’s 1st : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship