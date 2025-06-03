Northiam Village Voice

Many thanks to John and Patrick for inviting members of the Conservation Society to enjoy afternoon tea in their garden last Sunday – it was a lovely afternoon, and a good opportunity to mingle. We do like a good mingle in Northiam!!

And on to this weekend, with Sequence Dance in the Village Hall at 7pm, and Adult Badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm this evening (Friday).

On Saturday (7th) there’s lots to do! The Primary School are holding their Summer Fair from 12-4pm, with something for everyone. The children would love to see you, so do try to pop along and support them

The week’s garden fix can be satisfied in Brede, when the Waterworks and Friends is open under the National Garden Scheme on 7th, 10.30-4pm. This is an opportunity to visit two unique gardens and discover the Brede Steam Giants – 35ft Edwardian water pumping engines, and the grade II listed pump house located behind 4 Waterworks Cottages. Here garden designer Kristina Clode has created her wildlife friendly garden over 15 years with delightful perennial wildflower meadow, pond, wisteria-covered pergola and mixed borders. Sculdown’s garden is dominated by a very large wildlife pond formed as a result of iron-ore mining over 100 years ago. £6 entry

And on Saturday evening, we see the welcome return of the Catsfield Steamers to the Village Hall, as they lead a Barn Dance in aid of Family Support Work. If you haven’t got your ticket yet, call 01797 260321.

Bowls Club have an Open Session every Monday from 4.30pm, when anyone who is interested is welcome to pop in and have a go.

The Bonfire Society meets in the Rose and Crown on Monday evening at 7.30pm, when we will be finalising the Midsummer Festival. New members are welcome to come and meet us!

Toddlers are in Pretious Hall on Tuesday mornings 9-11am, and this week it’s preparing for Fathers’ Day! Any questions, call the school – 252141, or pop in. The WI meet in the Village Hall at 2pm, and the Village Hall Committee meets in the Jenkins Room at 7pm.

Thursday Seniors is held in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday.

This month’s Parish Council meeting is on Thursday at 7pm. The Annual Meeting was very well attended and it was good to hear that upgrading of the children’s play area in the Playing Fields is due to start in July. Council meetings are open to residents, so please go along and find out what’s happening – and have your say!

And next weekend we see the return of the Yard of Ale pop-up pub in St Francis Fields. It was very well supported last month, so let’s hope for good weather again.

And on Saturday 21st June the village will decamp to the Playing Fields for the Bonfire Society’s Midsummer Festival. There’s something for everyone, with the popular Dog Show, extensive Classic Vehicle display, live music from The Chandeliers, local beer, local food, crafts, village society stalls, fun in Kids’ Corner and a relaxing mellow vibe – just hoping for good weather!

St Mary’s 8th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion