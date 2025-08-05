Northiam Village Voice

Great to see so many people having a good time at Music in the Summer Meadow last Saturday – and the weather was kind as well! Very many thanks to John and Patrick at Westwell.

On Friday evenings, there is Adult Badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm – just come along, or call Karen 01797 253375 for more information.

The Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday and has a great selection of up to date books – perfect for your summer reading!

This weekend is Rural Pastimes at Horns Cross. 10am – 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, with live music all day, a fun dog show, kids’ trail with prizes – and lots of tractors! Should be a great weekend! £10 adults, £5 children

Although you will have to take some time out on Sunday morning to visit the Local Sunday Market, now hosted by Northiam Village Hall Trust, and open 10-12.30pm.

Bowls Club have an Open Session every Monday from 4.30pm, when anyone who is interested is welcome to pop in and have a go. The Bonfire Society meets in the Rose & Crown at 7.30pm. Final planning stages for this year’s Procession & Fireworks are under way.

On Tuesday, there’s a Roadshow Valuation Day in the Village Hall 10.30am – 4pm. Free valuations, and the opportunity to sell gold, silver and vintage items.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm.

The Rye & District Country Show will be at Elm Tree Farm in Icklesham on Saturday 16th August in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. Tickets are £7.50 - under 16s free.

St Mary’s 10th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion