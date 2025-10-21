Northiam Village Voice

If you still have the Bonfire itch, it’s Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire this Saturday, which is always good fun. The Junior Procession sets off at 6.45pm and the main Procession at 7.15pm.

And we get an extra hour in bed this week as the clocks go back on Saturday night!

We have been looking at lots of photos of the great pumpkin faces which people have carved out of their pumpkins. Great fun was had by all last weekend when, dodging the rain, families came to select their pumpkins from the fantastic harvest in the Community Garden in St Francis Fields.

Monday is quite busy, with Fitsteps in the Village Hall at 9.30am and 6pm, Chair Pilates at 11am, Shortmat Bowls Village Hall at 2pm. The Budgerigar Society will be in the Jenkins Room at 7.30pm.

Pumpkins!

October brings half term and Halloween celebrations at the Kent & Sussex Railway. Climb aboard the Spellbound Express (Tuesday 28th and Thursday 30th) for the perfect ‘skelebration’: a steam train adventure bursting with spooky fun for little witches, wizards and magical mischief-makers aged 4-12 years. Mix potions and practise spells with Wendy the Wicked Witch at her bubbling potions cart and be amazed by Merlin the Magician, performing enchanting tricks for the whole family, before meeting a friendly baby dragon for a photo opportunity. Every child receives a magical activity pack to complete while on board and, at the end of the journey, they will each be handed a special Junior Spellcaster certificate.

The train departs from Tenterden Town Station promptly at 6:30pm so make sure you have your tickets ready to be checked - you never know who might try to catch you out!

Disembarking at Northiam station you’ll be in for a sparkling surprise with a firework display (weather conditions permitting). Further entertainment will include Drumskullz drummers and a Fire Eater. Child tickets also include a spooky-themed munch bag to enjoy during the journey. x8g3qyt

This month’s Public Meeting for St Francis Fields Land Management Committee is in the Jenkins Room at 7pm on Tuesday 28th, with the Historical and Literary Society in the main hall to hear Michael Steed speak on the history of The Royal Military Canal – Mr Pitt’s Ditch – starting at 7.30pm.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The library is open each Thursday and Saturday in the Village Hall car park and has a great selection of up to date books and loads of jigsaws. The NatWest mobile Bank is there between 2.45 and 3.30pm.

Next Friday is the monthly Village Hall Coffee Morning offering a chance to catch up on all the news over a good cup of coffee – and some tempting cake. Tickets will be on sale for our great new venture – the Village Panto! Sounds like it’s going to be a blast – just working out who’s who will be good fun – I’ve seen some interesting wigs already!

St Mary’s 26th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship