Nostalgic sing and dance-along variety hall event celebrates the late 1940s to 1960s

As it is Hastings Week from 12th October His Place Charity Hastings, will be hosting a 1940 - 60'S Themed afternoon sing & dance along event. With songs from the 1940's through to the 60's, broken up with a mix of poetry, jokes, trivia and short quiz and video footage from the era. It's not compulsory to join in. Accessible and inclusive for all regardless of age, health, mobility or need.

This may be the first time you have entered this amazing venue which is grade 2 listed, with excellent acoustics and beautiful architecture which last year the Hastings Community helped to save, through fundraising support enabling us to get significant restoration work financed by locals and National Lottery Heritage Fund.

We offer an event bar and coffee bar which remains open throughout this enjoyable afternoon event, which is free to attend. Just make sure your footwear is comfortable as you won't be able to stop those toes tapping, you may even get up and have a dance in the dance space provided or dance on the spot if you’re in the main area. No dancing in the gallery though. We have arranged for monitor screens for partially sighted people to have easier access to the words. Wheelchair spaces available on request and we can ensure you’re sitting with your family if you inform us of your visit in advance of the day.

If you have a story you wish to share, poem or anecdote you’re welcome to contact us by 6th of October with recording or video of what you would like to offer as a performance or material for us to use. You may be a musician or singer wishing to join in. Enquires welcome.

Sing & Dance Along 40s - 60s 12th Oct

The event on the 12th will start at 3pm and end approximately 4.30pm.

The doors will be open from 2pm and the bar will be available from then too.

Accessible information:

We are an inclusive venue we welcome people with all forms of challenges, disabilities and needs.

Seating: If you require high back seating with arms due to a back condition or mobility issue please advise in advance as we have a limited number of high back seating, if you require wheelchair spaces and have friends coming with you please advise so we can reserve your spaces and seats.

Sight effected: Should you have reduced eyesight please let us know and we will reserve your space in the area where monitors are for close up words.

Hearing effected: We have a portable hearing loop but not sure how effective this will be in an event like this but we can give it a go for you.

Wheelchairs electric and manual - your access will be from Cambridge Road entrance where we have a roll a ramp - it's like a ww2 tank tread. Very effective and used weekly. We will help you access and get in.

Stair lift: from Robertson Street Entrance

FEEL FREE TO COME AND VISIT IN ADVANCE SO YOU KNOW WHERE TOILETS ARE IF THIS IS AN ANXIETY BREAKER.

Of you can not cope with staying for the whole event no one will bat an eye lid. We will help exiting the building. No fuss will be made.

Our aim is to ensure those who do not get out often, who can't access events easily, no that at His Place and Henry Ward Hall they are most welcome. So don't worry if you have children that won't sit still, someone with tourette’s, ADHD, Autism, Dementia just to name a few diagnosis that can impact on life - we love you and we would love you to come and join in for this event and many more.

THE VENUE IS:

Henry Ward Hall @ His Place

(Between 44 and 45) Robertson Street

Hastings

TN34 1HL

(Cambridge Road for less able or wheelchair users access - opposite ESK)

Contact for further information: Nicky Roper 07944166351 [email protected] or drop in to the cafe and speak to Caroline. Our website if you want to know more about our small independant charity is www.hisplacehastings.org.uk