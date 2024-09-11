Not all heroes wear capes – care home searches for Angmering’s local heroes

A new care home in Angmering is asking the community to nominate local heroes who could be rewarded with a cash prize.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK’s Ayton House on Dapper’s Lane, which is set to open its doors this November, is searching for local people or organisations who go above and beyond for their community, friends or family, and have a positive impact on the local area.

The worthy winner of the competition will receive £300 and be presented with the funds at the care home’s grand launch event in December, with prizes for runners up too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “Everyone has an unsung hero in their life – the person who organises everything, is always there for whoever needs them and never shies away from lending a helping hand.

The team at Ayton House are looking for local heroes

“Here at Ayton House, we want to say thank you to those people who consistently go above and beyond – whether they’re a volunteer at a local charity, a leader at a community group or simply a friend who always goes the extra mile.

“We’re inviting locals to share their story, so we can say thank you with a well-deserved treat - we can’t wait to read lots of heart-warming stories!”

To nominate a local hero, visit careuk.com/news/events/ayton-house/local-hero-competition before 11:59pm on Friday 30th October 2024 and explain in 100-400 words why they deserve to be rewarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayton House will be a state-of the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home will have its very own cinema, hair salon and café, along plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.