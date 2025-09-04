Not just for poets! Take a closer look at Alfriston's Poetry Bee
Alfriston village, one of East Sussex's beauty spots hosts a Poetry Bee - an event not just for those who love poetry
Alfriston’s first Poetry Bee promises to be a great day’s entertainment for people who enjoy poetry OR for anyone who may like to participate in a relaxed day in the village with music, poetry, literature, chat and more…
Taking place 10am to 4pm on Saturday 25 October in the Village Hall, OCC, Clergy House and The Six Bells Pub there will be lots on including:
- A competition (optional opportunity to enter your own poem) entry by 12 October
- Discussion groups
- A workshop to build a poem together
- Local poet’s readings
- Haiku competition
- Poetry trail in the Clergy House with free entry
- Music
- Refreshments plus optional lunch in the OCC for just £8
- Poetry to Heal
- Book stall
- Prizegiving
- Open Mic Evening at the Six Bells from 7pm for those wanting to stay on
Tickets are £20 for the day via www.ticketsource.co.uk/old-chapel-centre or email
Caroline at [email protected]
Proceeds from the day to Eastbourne & District Samaritans