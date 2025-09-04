Not just for poets! Take a closer look at Alfriston's Poetry Bee

Alfriston village, one of East Sussex's beauty spots hosts a Poetry Bee - an event not just for those who love poetry

Alfriston’s first Poetry Bee promises to be a great day’s entertainment for people who enjoy poetry OR for anyone who may like to participate in a relaxed day in the village with music, poetry, literature, chat and more…

Taking place 10am to 4pm on Saturday 25 October in the Village Hall, OCC, Clergy House and The Six Bells Pub there will be lots on including:

A competition (optional opportunity to enter your own poem) entry by 12 October

Discussion groups

A workshop to build a poem together

Local poet’s readings

Haiku competition

Poetry trail in the Clergy House with free entry

Music

Refreshments plus optional lunch in the OCC for just £8

Poetry to Heal

Book stall

Prizegiving

Open Mic Evening at the Six Bells from 7pm for those wanting to stay on

A packed programme offering something for everyone

Tickets are £20 for the day via www.ticketsource.co.uk/old-chapel-centre or email

Proceeds from the day to Eastbourne & District Samaritans