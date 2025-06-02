Nova School of Dance performs for East Hoathly care home

Residents and guests at Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly enjoyed an afternoon of grins with a live dance performance that took place in the homes garden. Local group, Nova School of Dance performed a selection of their dances for the residents. Nova school of dance visit the home once a year to put on a performance and it is thoroughly enjoyed by all every time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nova School of Dance are a dance school based in East Hoathly and they offer dance classes from ages 3 up to adult lessons. Lydfords were first introduced to Nova School of Dance through some of the staff’s children attending the dance lessons. This then led to Nova school of Dance offering to come in and dance for the residents.

Miss Natasha leader of the Nova School of Dance said "Thank you so much for having us! It is one of our favourite traditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Anthony Butler said, “Our Residents and guests look forward to this performance every year and each time the children do an amazing job. We enjoy holding intergenerational activities as our residents are always keen to spend time with children.”

Lydfords Residents being shown the dancer's fabulous red shoes!

Lydfords care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential care, for 36 residents from respite care to long term stays.