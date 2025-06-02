Nova School of Dance performs for East Hoathly care home
Nova School of Dance are a dance school based in East Hoathly and they offer dance classes from ages 3 up to adult lessons. Lydfords were first introduced to Nova School of Dance through some of the staff’s children attending the dance lessons. This then led to Nova school of Dance offering to come in and dance for the residents.
Miss Natasha leader of the Nova School of Dance said "Thank you so much for having us! It is one of our favourite traditions.”
General Manager, Anthony Butler said, “Our Residents and guests look forward to this performance every year and each time the children do an amazing job. We enjoy holding intergenerational activities as our residents are always keen to spend time with children.”
Lydfords care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential care, for 36 residents from respite care to long term stays.