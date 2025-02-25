Nursing at University of Chichester shortlisted for two national awards

The School of Nursing and Allied Health at the University of Chichester has been shortlisted in two categories in the national Student Nursing Times Awards 2025.

The University of Chichester was named as a finalist for the Nurse Education Provider of the Year (Pre-registration) and for the Teaching Innovation of the Year.

The former award is for an ‘outstanding higher education institution’ which offers an environment which nurtures and develops student nurses, recruits talented teaching staff who inspire their students, provides emotional and practical support for students, develops and upholds the professionalism of nurses and nursing associates.

The Teaching Innovation of the Year award highlights innovative teaching, and Senior Lecturer in Nursing James Wilson has been nominated for his work in developing ‘Living Lessons’, a collaboration between the University and the Chichester Engagement & Advisory Group (ChEAG) members, which aims to create engaging interactive theatre sessions that bring real-life healthcare stories to life.

Dr Nita Muir, Head of the School of Nursing and Allied Health, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for these categories in the national Student Nursing Times Award. These nominations are reflective of the committed team who have developed, and are delivering, the successful range of Nursing courses we offer. This is an opportunity to shine a light on our inspirational teaching practice and engaged partnerships, which defines who we are at the University of Chichester.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 2 May.

To find out more about the awards, visit studentawards.nursingtimes.net/2025/en/page/home

For more on the School of Nursing and Allied Health at the University of Chichester, visit chi.ac.uk/health