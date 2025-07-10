Nursing students to support people with complex health needs on one of the UK’s largest faith-based pilgrimages

Nursing students from the University of Brighton will join a week-long pilgrimage to Lourdes this July, supporting people living with serious health needs and disabilities as part of a distinctive international placement.

Every year, between four and six million pilgrims visit Lourdes, one of the world’s most significant Catholic pilgrimage sites in southwest France. Many travel in search of spiritual comfort, healing, and hope, often while living with illness, disability, or frailty.

This summer, seven second and third-year nursing students from the University of Brighton will accompany The Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton’s pilgrimage for the first time, offering hands-on care alongside a dedicated team of healthcare professionals and volunteers to support more than 700 pilgrims.

The week-long pilgrimage, taking place from 25–31 July, marks the debut of a new clinical placement for the university’s nursing students who often spend their placements on hospital wards and other more traditional clinical settings. This unique programme offers rare professional experience in delivering round-the-clock, holistic care to people with complex needs in a deeply personal, faith-based setting.

Lourdes pilgrimage

Students will support pilgrims with daily personal care, medical needs, and emotional support throughout the journey – travelling by plane and then on the specially adapted ‘Jumbulance’, an overnight coach designed for those requiring enhanced care.

While rooted in Catholic tradition, the programme welcomes students of all faiths and none, providing a unique opportunity to broaden their understanding of compassionate, patient-centred care for those living with long-term conditions.

Sally Hao, a third year BSc(Hons) Nursing (Adult) student said: “When I first heard about this placement, I was excited to experience something so different – especially in Lourdes, where I’d never been. As someone who isn’t religious, I was curious to understand what this journey means to others.”

“After the training day, I realised it’s about belief, faith and hope – qualities that help people face life’s biggest challenges. That resonated with me, reminding me of my own journey through nursing: overcoming obstacles, adapting to new environments, and pushing forward. Now, I see this not just as a placement, but a shared experience where, by supporting others, I’ll grow stronger too.”

Lourdes pilgrimage

Lorinda Caina, a second year BSc (Hons) Nursing (Mental Health) student, added: “I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity to combine my faith with my nursing practice in Lourdes. I’m eager to support pilgrims through what can be an emotional and challenging journey, offering compassion, hope and care. For me, work is a form of prayer, and it’s a privilege to serve others in this way. I hope this experience will inspire more students to embrace opportunities like this – where we can grow while making a meaningful difference to people’s lives.”

The placement includes 75 hours of care delivered during the pilgrimage, alongside 30 hours of specialist preparation – including training in safeguarding, clinical skills, and the particular demands of pilgrimage care. This experience contributes towards students’ professional practice requirements while offering valuable insight beyond typical clinical settings.

The initiative forms part of a wider drive by the University of Brighton to diversify placement opportunities for health students. Alongside established NHS and community partnerships, the university is expanding its international placement offer – including programmes in Kenya and other countries.

Sarah-Jane Ryan, Head of Practice Learning and Development for Health and Sport courses at the University of Brighton, who led the development of the placement, said: “This initiative gives our students invaluable insight into the lived experiences of people managing long-term conditions in an environment where compassion and community are at the heart of care. Opportunities like this – immersive, empathy-led, international placements – offer students life-shaping experiences. They develop qualities we need in modern healthcare: resilience, compassion, cultural sensitivity and the ability to see people beyond their clinical needs.”

Lourdes Pilgrimage

Each year, the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton takes approximately 700 pilgrims to Lourdes, including those who are sick, disabled, frail, or elderly and need specialist support to make the journey. Delivered by a dedicated team of more than 150 healthcare professionals and volunteers, the pilgrimage is a significant annual undertaking rooted in faith, service, and community.

Emma Moon, Chief Nurse for the Arundel & Brighton Lourdes Pilgrimage said:“We are thrilled to welcome student nurses from the University of Brighton to this year’s pilgrimage. With just one final Preparation Day remaining, we’ll soon be setting off by charter flights and Jumbulances, accompanying those pilgrims who need care and support on their journey.

“Nursing on pilgrimage is a truly rewarding experience – offering care to those who might not otherwise be able to travel, and providing support in unique settings. It’s an opportunity to meet people’s physical needs while also offering companionship and kindness throughout our time together. We’re especially grateful to the seven student nurses who have stepped forward as this year’s pioneers.”

For students, this is a rare opportunity to step outside traditional clinical environments and experience healthcare in a uniquely personal, international, and community-led setting – developing skills in empathy, adaptability, and holistic care that will shape their future practice.

Looking ahead, the placement is expected to expand to include students from Allied Health Professions courses, such as physiotherapy and occupational therapy – widening the care and learning opportunities available to pilgrims.

The involvement of University of Brighton students marks an exciting new chapter in the pilgrimage’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals, while offering students distinctive, real-world experiences at a pivotal stage of their training.