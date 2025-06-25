Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates English Wine Week 2025

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is proud to celebrate and champion local winemakers during English Wine Week 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Wine Week is an annual event created by Wine GB designed to raise awareness about the variety of different wines being made across England. This year, the campaign takes place between 23-29 June and with the call to Create New Traditions, it encourages people to make the switch to drink English wine.

Sussex Weald vineyards are a significant local employer and generate jobs in the community through the tourist trade, as people come from all over the world for the excellent wine and hospitality offered by the producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nusrat has previously been a co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Wine and Spirits and has been working closely with local vineyards for many years. In the past, she led campaigns for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Trade to only serve English sparkling wines at receptions hosted by British embassies across the world; advocated for extending the small producers relief to vineyards and for keeping the duty on UK wines, spirits, and other beverages low; and supported the successful campaign for Sussex Wine to be designated as a UK Geographical Indication (GI).

Nusrat Ghani MP with Richard Asman, owner of Hidden Spring vineyard in Horam

A full list of vineyards located in Wealden district and Sussex Weald constituency is available here.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Sussex Weald is the home to some of the very best British vineyards and I will continue to champion their excellent, award-winning products. Our vineyards have a crucial place in our community as major local employers and English Wine Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate all the amazing wines that can be found on our doorstep. The best way to show support for our viticulture is to visit a local vineyard to buy their products directly or to look out for them in your local supermarket. Many vineyards will be offering tours and tastings this week, so don’t miss the opportunity to meet our winemakers and see how important this sector is for Sussex Weald.”