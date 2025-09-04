Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates local Sleddog champion

As part of her Summer Surgery Tour, Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to meet with local resident and five time World Champion Matt Hodgson, to congratulate him on all his recent successes.

Matt, who lives in Heathfield, has been running Sleddogs for the past 20 years and has a very impressive range of achievements. In 2015, he first competed internationally, becoming the GB’s first ever on-snow Sleddog World Champion in 2023. To date, he has competed at 11 international events, picking up 10 medals for Great Britain, and has won five World Champion titles including two on snow. His incredible success has been covered by multiple news outlets over the years including CNN, BBC and ITV.

To find out more, or to support Matt ahead of his upcoming races, please visit www.infurysleddogs.co.uk.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I am always amazed by the incredible people that live in our corner of the world and their extraordinary stories. Matt has certainly put Heathfield on the map with his long list of accolades and successes over the past twenty years. To be a five-time world champion and GB’s first ever on-snow Sleddog World Champion is a remarkable achievement, especially as regular snowfall is not a frequent occurrence in Sussex Weald. It was a pleasure catching up with Matt and I wish him and his furry team all the very best in their next endeavours."