Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates opening of The Station Youth Centre in Hailsham
Hailsham Youth Service was originally located in Market Square, but having outgrown this base, it has recently moved into new home at the former premises of Hailsham Free Church.
After extensive refurbishment to the building’s interior, upgrades to the roof and landscaping of the grounds, residents, youth service staff, local councillors and other representatives have gathered on Saturday 14th September to celebrate its official opening.
The Centre is a welcoming space for children and young adults, and provides opportunities for socialising, relaxing, engaging in various development activities including food preparation, and enjoying sports facilities including an indoor sports hall.
For further updates and information regarding opening times, please visit www.hailshamyouthservice.org.
Nusrat Ghani said:“I was delighted to join Hailsham communities, councillors and Hailsham Youth Service staff in cutting the ribbon and officially declaring The Station Youth Centre open.
"The Youth Service will be celebrating 25 years of operation in Hailsham and Hellingly next year and throughout this time, it has had a huge impact on the lives of thousands of young people in the area.
"This new centre is a fantastic addition to the facilities available to children and young adults in Hailsham and provides a great range of inclusive opportunities for education and development in a safe space.
"A huge thank you to all Youth Service staff and volunteers for all they continue to do to provide support services for young people. I wish them all the best as they settle into this wonderful new accessible base at the heart of Hailsham.”
