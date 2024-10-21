Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates reopening of Staverton Nursery Café

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited Staverton Nursery in Halland to catch up with its owners and team ahead of the reopening of their café.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staverton Nursery is a popular, family-run business which started serving the local community in 1966 and has since expanded to include a nursery, farm shop, garden centre, and a drive-thru compost service.

It offers not only a huge selection of plants and shrubs grown directly on site as well as sourced from other nurseries around the UK and Europe, but also a wide range of gardening tools and equipment, homeware and local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a fire incident in April 2023 which has left the garden centre with extensive damage to the retail area and cafe, Staverton Nursery has been operating from reduced premises and working hard to repair and rebuild their facilities. They are are now approaching the completion of the fitout stage of the re-build and looking forward to opening the new building, which includes a large café area to the public this week.

Nusrat Ghani MP at Staverton Nursery

Nusrat Ghani said: “Staverton Nursery is a fantastic local family-run business and a great resource for gardeners in Halland and across Sussex Weald. I was delighted to visit and meet its owner and Director Phil Cottingham to see the huge amount of work that has been done to restore and repair its premises and I’m pleased that the popular café is reopening to the public again.

"This new, expanded facility will provide a lovely spot for local residents and visitors to enjoy some tea and home-made cake while exploring the garden centre.”