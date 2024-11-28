Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates Rotherfield St Martin receiving The King's Award for Voluntary Service

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is delighted that the work of a fantastic local charity Rotherfield St Martin has been recognised by The King's Award for Voluntary Service.

Rotherfield St Martin (RSM) is one of 281 organisations across the UK that have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS), the highest award given to local volunteer groups in recognition of their outstanding community service. Equivalent to an MBE, The KAVS is awarded for life.

RSM is a community-led charity dedicated to providing support and preventing isolation and loneliness for older people living in Rotherfield and surrounding areas by offering targeted support and volunteer-led activities.

For several years, Nusrat has been working closely with RSM managers and volunteers and supporting them in their campaign to make Sussex Weald more dementia-friendly.

Nusrat Ghani attending a Time to Talk group session, focused on supporting unpaid carers of those living with dementia.

She continues working with our local authorities and NHS Trusts on raising awareness about the importance of early dementia diagnosis, issues our unpaid carers face, and the services that RSM provides.

Nusrat said: “I’m incredibly proud that Sussex Weald’s very own Rotherfield St Martin are the recipients of The King's Award for Voluntary Service. RSM are a fantastic local charity and key community source of vital support for our elderly and vulnerable residents as well as the families and carers of residents living with dementia.

"I know how important the services they provide are to our communities and I’m delighted that this much-valued work has been recognised by the UK’s highest award for outstanding voluntary services.

"I have been working closely with RSM for years and I continue supporting them in making our communities more dementia friendly and raising awareness about importance of early dementia diagnosis.”

To find out more about RSM and their work, please visit www.rotherfieldstmartin.org.uk.