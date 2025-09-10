Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates Sussex Weald farmers on Back British Farming Day 2025

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is championing local farmers and growers on Back British Farming Day, recognising the crucial role they play in producing food for the nation and caring for the countryside.

Today (10th September 2025) is the tenth year of the annual Back British Farming Day, hosted by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) to recognise British farmers and celebrate the UK food and farming industry, which is worth more than £127 billion to the national economy and employs over 4 million people. According to NFU's data, almost three quarters of the land in Wealden district is farmed, directly employing over 2,300 people, and contributing to the £1.25 billion generated by farmers across the South East annually.

Sussex Weald is home to many exceptional family farms that play a key role in producing some of the best British products enjoyed in the UK as well as overseas. Nusrat continues working closely with the NFU representatives and members Sussex Weald and previously hosted local visits in Hartfield, Arlington, Hailsham, Fletching and Mark Cross, as well as a recent Farmers’ Forum in Five Ashes in Mayfield, which took place in May.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I will always champion our farms, which are the lifeblood of our rural economy and produce some of the best British products enjoyed in the UK as well as overseas. We are incredibly lucky that Sussex Weald is home to many exceptional family farms that are not only keeping the nation fed, but are also doing a huge amount of work in managing local environment and helping our communities to better understand agriculture and where our food comes from. I regularly meet with members of the NFU, and I was pleased to host a Farmers’ Forum earlier this year, bringing together farmers from across the constituency as well as a range of local stakeholders to discuss issues including rural crime, animal welfare and access to support during emergencies.”