Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates Sussex Weald's harvest season at Birchden Vineyards in Groombridge

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited Birchden Vineyards in Groombridge to meet owners Andrea and Tom, and learn more about the exciting journey of the business since its launch in 2019.

Nestled in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Birchden Vineyards is a family-run, 23-acre working farm, producing not only limited-edition award-winning still and sparkling wines, but also local honey and apple juice.

The site, which includes a café, tasting room, and opportunities for a relaxing stroll between the vines, is a perfect destination for a variety of experiences. Visitors can enjoy barista coffees, crêpes, cakes, and charcuterie boards, or a wine tasting flight. There are also opportunities to join a guided tour and tasting, seasonal workshops, vineyard picnics, or book a bespoke private event at one of Birchden’s stunning lakeview locations.

For more information and to book a bespoke experience, please visit www.birchdenvineyards.co.uk.

Nusrat Ghani MP with Birchden Vineyards Co-owners, Andrea & Tom Lindeyer

Nusrat has previously been a co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Wine and Spirits and has been working closely with local vineyards for many years. In the past, she led campaigns for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Trade to only serve English sparkling wines at receptions hosted by British embassies across the world; advocated for extending the small producers relief to vineyards and for keeping the duty on UK wines, spirits, and other beverages low; and supported the successful campaign for Sussex Wine to be designated as a UK Geographical Indication (GI).

Nusrat Ghani said: “I am proud that Sussex Weald is the home to some of UK’s best vineyards, producing award-winning wines of the highest quality. I was pleased to visit Groombridge’s family-run Birchden Vineyards to catch up with owners Andrea and Tom, and to hear how the business has grown since 2019 and expanded to also offer some unique events and experiences to visitors. Our vineyards have a crucial place in our community as major local employers, and the autumn harvest provides a perfect opportunity to celebrate all the amazing wines that can be found on our doorstep.”

Birchden Vineyards Co-owner, Andrea Lindeyer, said: “We wanted to create something unexpectedly enchanting, with community at its heart. Birchden Vineyards is somewhere people can slow down, savour good food and wine, and soak up the beauty of the vineyards and countryside. We’re also proud to have generated local jobs, with plenty more in the pipeline as we expand. There’s so much more to come, and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”