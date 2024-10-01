Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates Sussex Weald's Olympic Gold Medallist Emily Craig
The Team GB athlete, who is from Mark Cross near Crowborough and began her career at Bewl Bridge Rowing Club at Bewl Water, has fearlessly represented the country at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer and together with her partner Imogen Grant brought home a Gold Medal in the Ladies Lightweight Double Sculls category.
Organised by Rotherfield Parish Council, the celebration of this fantastic success took place in Mark Cross Community Centre on Sunday 28th September, with many residents joining in to congratulate Emily for putting Mark Cross on the map and bringing enormous pride and joy to local communities as well as the nation.
Nusrat Ghani said: “To be selected to represent Great Britain at the Olympics is a great honour and to return as a Gold Medallist is an immensely outstanding achievement.
"I am sure I speak not only for myself but also for thousands of fellow Sussex Weald residents in stating that Emily has made Sussex and the entire nation proud of everything she has accomplished.
"It is wonderful that her rowing career began locally at Bewl Bridge Rowing Club, proving how accessible sports facilities can have long lasting impact on the development and enrichment of our British athletes and support them on their way to a Gold Medal.
"Emily is a great inspiration to many aspiring athletes in Sussex Weald and across the country and I look forward to following her next endeavours.”
