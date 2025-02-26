Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates the opening of a new medical facility in Hailsham

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, joined Hailsham residents, communities and Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook in cutting the ribbon and officially opening a new health facility in the centre of Hailsham.

On Saturday 22nd February, Hailsham communities came together to celebrate the official opening of a new healthcare facility, Elite Medical Health & Urgent Care Clinic. Elite Medical has been operating private ambulances and event medical staff to support local NHS teams for many years, but now it is opening a private medical facility in the centre of the town, located in former Hailsham FM premises on North Street in central Hailsham.

Elite Health and Urgent Care Clinic is dedicated to delivering affordable, comprehensive private healthcare service to patients, including walk-in appointments, same-day video and phone appointments, home visits in Hailsham and across East Sussex, and falls service and rapid response. The team of highly skilled clinicians and paramedics is equipped to assess and treat a range of minor health complaints and injuries and covers Hailsham as well as neighbouring Bexhill, Eastbourne, Uckfield and surrounding areas.

The clinic is fully registered with the CQC, insured, and supported by robust clinical governance, ensuring a safe and effective service for all patients.

From left: Keith Raymet (Elite Medical), Councillor Richard Grocock, Ben Callaway (Elite Medical), Nusrat Ghani MP, Luke Hopkins (Elite Medical), Mayor Paul Holbrook and Matt Templeman (Elite Medical).

To find out more, visit: www.elitemedical.uk.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I was pleased to join Hailsham communities and Elite Medical team in officially opening the new Health & Urgent Care Clinic. Elite Medical have a long-standing presence in Hailsham and across East Sussex, supporting the NHS with patient transport and providing medical presence at major events. This new clinic in the centre of Hailsham is a great addition to existing services in the area and it will provide local patients with more choice when requiring medical assessment and treatment, as well as create new job opportunities.”