Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates the reopening of Frant Post Office and a new café

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was delighted to cut the ribbon and officially re-open the Frant Post Office, following a major refurbishment.

The Frant Post Office has been temporarily closed since February 2024, when the previous postmaster resigned. Having undergone major refurbishment, the Post Office is now under the ownership of experienced postmaster Paramanathan Nisanathan.

Located at The Green, Frant, TN3 9DR, the modernised Post Office branch boasts more retail space, increased range of convenience goods, a new adjoining café and expanded opening time doubling the previous hours of the branch.

The new Post Office opening hours are Monday to Sunday: 7am – 8pm; while the café is open Monday to Friday: 7am – 3pm.

Nusrat Ghani MP with Frant Post Office owners Paramanathan and Nityapiraba and local Councillor Johanna Howell

Paramanathan and his wife Nityapiraba, have four shops in Kent. Nityapiraba will continue to run their other Post Office in the village of Crockenhill, Swanley, which they have run for five years.

Nusrat Ghani MP said:“The Post Office provides vital services, which are key for residents of our rural constituency. I have been working with several communities across Sussex Weald to keep our Post Offices from Groombridge to Hailsham open and thriving, and I am pleased that following months of temporary closure, Frant’s services have now been restored and expanded under a new ownership. Paramanathan and Nityapiraba have done a fantastic job in modernising the Post Office and enhancing it with a café, and I wish them all the very best for the years ahead.”

Postmaster Paramanathan Nisanathan said: “The community is really pleased to have a Post Office in the heart of the village again and we are sorry that this took much longer than we planned. We are used to serving Kent communities with our other shops and we are enjoying to get to know the people of Frant. The branch is now open daily from early until late, so it’s very easy to pop in. People can do their everyday banking here, send and return parcels and to play the lottery. Our café also serves breakfast, sandwiches, cakes, drinks and snacks.”