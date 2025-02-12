Nusrat Ghani MP champions Heathfield's "Wealden Works" getting teens into work

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, continues supporting Wealden Works in Heathfield, a rural employability scheme helping to connect young residents and local businesses.

Wealden Works is a unique employment programme dedicated to bridging the gap between education and employment for young people living in the area. Led by two local professionals, Lisa Crozier and Victoria Bowdler, Wealden Works offers young residents full support with taking the important step on their personal journey into employment and works closely with local businesses and key organisations on work experience and job opportunities.

The project runs individually tailored sessions, which are free to young people aged 16-24 in the Wealden area who are not in work or education. The scheme provides support with job applications, interview skills, CV writing, confidence building, finding work experience opportunities with local companies, individual counselling and much more. Each course lasts 6 weeks, continues with 1:1 session for 4 weeks, and further assistance is also offered for a year after to ensure long term success.

Since the official opening of the new hub in Heathfield’s Station Road last summer, Nusrat has been in close collaboration with Wealden Works to ensure that their work is supported and promoted by local authorities to ensure it reaches all those who need help getting into employment.

From left: Nusrat Ghani MP, Cllr Bob Bowdler, Project Manager for Wealden Works Lisa Crozier, East Sussex County Council Leader Cllr Keith Glazier, Project Coordinator for Wealden Works Victoria Bowdler, Heathfield resident Ray Cade

To find out more, visit www.wealdenworks.co.uk.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Wealden Works is a unique rural employability scheme led by a superb team who is supporting hundreds of young people in the area every year on their journey into employment, training, or further education. They are a hugely valuable source of support with developing employability skills, boosting self-confidence and reaching the next career step. I’m pleased to have been part of the transformation of their hub into an incredible facility right at the heart of Heathfield and I am keen to continue supporting them in making representations to our local authorities and the Department for Work and Pensions to ensure that Wealden Works is supported in providing their services and that they reach everyone who needs assistance with taking the next step in their life journey.”