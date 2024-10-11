Nusrat Ghani MP champions Sussex Weald Carers at Carers UK event
National Carers Week is an annual event usually taking place in June to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contribution that carers make to the livelihoods of unwell, older or disabled loved ones. Every year, Nusrat supports Carers Week and teams up with local charities to raise awareness of unpaid caring, shine a spotlight on the nearly 8,000 unpaid carers in Sussex Weald, and promote the support available to carers locally.
The parliamentary event was originally due to take place in June during Carers Week, however it was postponed due to the announcement of the General Election.
Nusrat Ghani said: “Carers play a vital role in ensuring that so many people across Sussex Weald have better quality of life and personalised end of life care.
"The wellbeing of carers is all too often forgotten, and Carers Week is an important campaign to raise awareness about the support available.
"I continue working with Care for the Carers who provide free wraparound service for carers in Sussex Weald and across East Sussex to ensure that our carers are better recognised and supported.
"I am hugely grateful for the amazing work carers across Sussex Weald continue to do and I was pleased to advocate for them at this event.”
