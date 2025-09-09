Nusrat Ghani MP congratulates Hailsham nursing home on receiving Gold Standard Framework Accreditation

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden, has visited Woodside Hall nursing home in Hailsham to meet its Manager Sharon Lloyd and learn more about the high-quality specialist services that are being provided to the home’s residents.

Located on the outskirts of Hailsham, Woodside Hall is a 53-bed luxury independent nursing home, providing bespoke 24-hour residential, respite, nursing and end of life care tailored to individual needs and requirements. Set in four acres of secluded gardens, the facility offers rooms providing a real home from home atmosphere and an ever-changing programme of activities supporting the residents’ wellbeing.

Nusrat has previously visited Woodside Hall to meet its Manager Sharon Lloyd, who has been running the home for over 20 years, delivering first-class specialist care and ensuring that each resident can lead the lifestyle of their choice.

For the staff and management’s high level of care and dedication to ensuring that the residents’ needs are met, Woodside Hall was recently awarded Gold Standard Framework Accreditation for end-of-life care and is the only care facility in the area to hold such an accreditation.

Nusrat Ghani MP with Sharon Lloyd, Woodside Hall Manager

Both respite and residential rooms are currently available. For more information, visit www.woodsidehall.co.uk.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I was pleased to previously visit Woodside Hall nursing home and see the excellent work that Sharon and the team do to provide residents with specialist care. This accreditation is a wonderful recognition of the tireless work that goes into making Woodside Hall a safe home every day. I would like to extend warm congratulations to Sharon and her team for this well-deserved recognition that is unique in the area. I recognise the extraordinary commitment and compassion of our social care staff and I continue working with our local authorities to ensure that Government funding for social care is distributed effectively to our local care home staff, and that the capacity of our care and nursing homes is fully utilised to free up beds in local hospitals while ensuring Sussex Weald residents are receiving the best care.”

Sharon Lloyd, Woodside Hall Manager, said: “We are very proud to announce we have been awarded Gold Standard Framework Accreditation for end-of-life care – we are the only nursing home in the area to have this accreditation demonstrating the level of care and compassion given to our residents, ensuring their needs and wishes are met when it matters most. We are very proud of the entire Woodside Hall team who have all worked so hard to receive this accreditation."