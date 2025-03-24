Nusrat Ghani MP continues to push for better mobile phone coverage at Wadhurst railway station

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, continues to campaign for better mobile service coverage at Wadhurst train station and has met with representatives from Vodafone to discuss what more can be done to improve passenger experience and safety.

Lack of sufficient mobile phone coverage at Wadhurst train station is an issue often raised by local residents and commuters. Given the station’s remote location, this is not only a matter of concern when it comes to passenger safety, but it also causes difficulties regarding online ticket purchases, paying for the car park or calling a taxi.

Following a recent meeting with representatives of Southeastern, Nusrat made representations to major network providers to explore what measures can be put in place to increase connectivity. As a result, O2 have confirmed that a microcell was installed at the station, enhancing and improving coverage for its customers.

Keen to ensure that Vodafone customers are also able to benefit, Nusrat invited the service provider’s representatives to Wadhurst for further discussions on improving passenger experience and safety. Having assessed the signal coverage on the day, Vodafone colleagues provided assurances to raise the matter with the networks team and assist with looking for possible solutions.

Nusrat Ghani MP with representatives from Southeastern and Vodafone

Nusrat Ghani said: “Wadhurst train station is an important local asset, connecting local residents with London and neighbouring areas. I continue working to find sustainable solutions to the issue regarding mobile phone coverage at the station, which I know is of concern to local commuters. I’m pleased to have already secured improvements from O2 and I’m grateful to representatives from Vodafone for joining me at Wadhurst to see what more they can do for their customers. I welcome commitments from Vodafone to help us find a solution and I will continue working with all stakeholders to get the situation improved further.”