Nusrat Ghani MP continues to support Heathfield residents in making representations to FirstPort

By Nusrat Ghani MP
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:52 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 12:04 GMT
Following a recent meeting with residents of Risingholme Court in Heathfield, Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, convened a follow up meeting with FirstPort, to discuss ongoing issues with property management.

Risingholme Court is an assisted living home managed by FirstPort, who provide services such as catering, cleaning service and onsite warden. However, over the past few years there have been ongoing issues regarding flat occupancy and service charge collection from leaseholders. This then resulted in increased charges to the property residents and little or no means for necessary maintenance projects and unforeseen expenditure.

Despite Nusrat’s meeting with FirstPort’s Regional Manager and Head of Operations in September, where she pressed them to address the matter urgently, little progress has been reported by Risingholme Court residents at her follow up meeting with them. As a result, Nusrat approached FirstPort as a matter of urgency and another meeting took place last week (8 November 2024).

At this meeting, residents had the opportunity to demand answers from representatives from FirstPort management and agree a progress plan in order for the situation to improve.

Nusrat Ghani MP

Nusrat Ghani said: “There are many people in Sussex Weald who live in managed retirement properties, and they should feel safe and secure in their homes as well as receive appropriate levels of service. I’m aware that the issues at Risingholme Court have been going on for some time and I recognise the complicated nature of this case. However, an urgent resolution and improvement of the current situation is needed. I welcome assurances from the company that it is progressing matters as quickly as possible and that they will improve their communication with residents going forward. I will continue to follow the matter closely and supporting Risingholme Court residents in pressing FirstPort for a credible and sustainable solution to the ongoing issues.”

