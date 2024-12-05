Nusrat Ghani MP encourages Sussex Weald residents to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is encouraging residents to shop locally and support small businesses this weekend, in support and celebration of Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday UK is a non-commercial campaign, which takes place every year on the first Saturday in December. It promotes small businesses ahead of the festive period and helps this invaluable sector of the economy grow and thrive by encouraging consumers to shop local and support small businesses in their communities.

This Saturday, December 7, marks the 12th year of the Small Business Saturday campaign, during which it has made a real difference to small businesses, with consumer spending with small businesses on the Saturday alone reaching £1 billion in recent years.

To support the campaign and to encourage people to shop locally especially during the run up to Christmas, Nusrat visits several local shops every year. Last year, she visited Pomfret Butchers in Horam, Hidden Spring Vineyard, Three Acre Brewery in Blackboys, and shops on the Mayfield, Hailsham and Wadhurst High Streets.

Nusrat Ghani MP with Julie Ellis, owner of an award-winning haberdashery shop The Pumpkin Patch in Hailsham

Nusrat Gsai: “We are incredibly lucky to have so many fantastic award-winning businesses on our doorstep, providing valuable job opportunities, keeping our high streets vibrant and supplying our communities with high quality food and goods.

"Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and I continue to support and champion them all year round as well as ahead Small Business Saturday.

"With the festive season fast approaching, there’s no better place to get your shopping than our local high streets, so please join me in supporting them in the run up to Christmas.”