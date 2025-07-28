Nusrat Ghani MP helps deliver accessible parking at Hadlow Down Primary School

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to have helped secure two disabled parking spaces at St Mark’s CoE primary school in Hadlow Down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mark's Church of England Primary is a small, church-aided school in Hadlow Down for boys and girls aged 5-11. Nusrat has been working with the school Governor, Sue Willmott, to press East Sussex County Council and Highways on marking disabled parking bays for parents. The school has previously been using cones and printed signs to block out parking spaces located closer to the school entrance for parents with disabilities, but these often got damaged or were ignored. After many months of continuous communication with local authorities, the disabled parking bays were finally secured and implemented recently.

Nusrat Ghani said: “St Mark’s is a fantastic, nurturing school, serving local parents and the wider community. I am always keen to help secure improvements to accessibility where possible, and I was pleased to support school governor Sue Willmott in making representations to East Sussex County Council and Highways to ensure that we secure disabled parking bays for the school. This change will not only bring immediate improvements to those that struggle with access and mobility, but it is also a legacy for the school that will help future generations of parents and pupils alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Willmott, St Mark’s CoE primary school Governor, said: “Nusrat always goes out of her way to support the community and I’m delighted that with her help, we were successful in securing the disabled parking space for St Mark’sCoE primary school. It will make a great difference to current and future parents and pupils.”