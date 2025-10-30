Nusrat Ghani MP invites local residents to the launch of East Hoathly Kings Head Community Pub Share Offer

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is inviting local residents to a community event this Saturday, 1st November, to officially launch the Kings Head pub Community Share Offer.

Nusrat has previously met with the founding members of the Kings Head Community Benefit Society and supported their campaign to buy and run the Kings Head pub in East Hoathly as a community asset.

The Kings Head pub in East Hoathly has a rich history dating back over 250 years. However, the current landlord and landlady for over 25 years are retiring and the pub was placed on the market last year. As The Kings Head is the only pub remaining in East Hoathly, concerns were raised about the possibility of the property not continuing as a pub. Therefore, the Kings Head Community Benefit Society was created to preserve the pub as a community-owned asset.

A launch event is being held this weekend, Saturday 1st November, for residents to come together and find out more about the plans for a community-owned Kings Head, what investing in community pub shares is all about, and what you can do to help ensure that the asset is protected for future generations.

Nusrat Ghani MP with representatives of the Kings’ Head Community Benefit Society

Event details: Saturday 1st November, 13:00-16:00, Kings Head pub in East Hoathly.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Sussex Weald pubs and breweries contribute a huge amount locally both to our local economy and to the social life of our communities. I was pleased to meet with the Kings Head Community Benefit Society to support their aims, vision, and plans for the Kings Head’s future. If you can, do come along this weekend to hear more about the Community Share Offer and how you can be part of a legacy ensuring that East Hoathly continues to have a successful and sustainable business that benefits the local community.”