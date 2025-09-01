Nusrat Ghani MP is joined by local residents on her Surgery Summer Tour

As part of her Surgery Summer Tour, Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, held public surgeries across the constituency to help residents with local and national issues.

The tour spanned across Wadhurst, Frant, Groombridge, Hartfield, Crowborough, Hailsham, Cowbeech, Bodle Street Green, Rushlake Green, Punnett’s Town, Broad Oak, Cross in Hand, Mayfield, Town Row, Five Ashes, Hadlow Down, Maynards Green, Heathfield and Horam.

A wide range of issues was raised including speeding, parking, road conditions and issues with Highways; concerns about business rates, tax regime and employment costs especially in the hospitality sector; small business support; issues around access to education and SEND provision; eligibility for childcare support; food security and farmers’ tax; connectivity issues and broadband provision; access to healthcare and GPs; and concerns about the planning proposals put forward by the current Liberal Democrat and Green Coalition leadership at Wealden District Council.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I always pledged to make myself accessible to residents of all corners of Sussex Weald, even in the most remote villages. Over the summer, I held public drop-in surgeries in Wadhurst, Frant, Groombridge, Hartfield, Crowborough, Hailsham, Mayfield, Town Row, Five Ashes, Hadlow Down, Maynards Green, Heathfield and Horam; as well as the villages that have joined the constituency at the last General Election, including Cowbeech, Bodle Street Green, Rushlake Green, Punnett’s Town, Broad Oak and Cross in Hand.

Nusrat Ghani MP with local residents in Rushlake Green

"I was overwhelmed by the positive reaction at every single stop and I’m grateful to all residents who came by to say hello or to share their questions, concerns of personal difficulties that I might be able to help with, from issues with traffic and Highways to concerns regarding tax, education and business rates.

"I hold regular telephone, virtual and in-person surgeries across the constituency, so if you need my assistance or would like to have a chat about any local or national issues, you can always get in touch with me at [email protected].”