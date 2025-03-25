Nusrat Ghani MP joins Horam communities at a volunteer fair

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has joined Horam communities at a Volunteer Fair, organised jointly by Wealden Volunteering and Horam Village Hall Trustees.

To celebrate Village Halls Week, Wealden Volunteering have teamed up with Horam Village Hall Trustees to promote local charities and the wide variety of volunteering opportunities available across Sussex Weald.

The event, which took place on Saturday 22nd March, attracted a range of local charities, many of whom Nusrat is already closely collaborating with. Representatives of Care for the Carers, Citizens Advice, Age Concern, Family Hub, Friends of Sussex Hospices, The Heathfield Show, Horam Community Garden, Heathfield Community Speedwatch, Girlguiding and others had the opportunity to spread the word about the work they do locally and recruit more volunteers.

Wealden Volunteering is a prominent and long-established local charity, providing support to dozens of local businesses, organisations and charities across Wealden district, through matching individuals and groups with available volunteering opportunities. For more information or to find out how to get involved, please visit www.wealdenvolunteering.org.uk, call 01825 760 019 or email [email protected].

Nusrat has been working closely with Horam Village Hall Trustees since 2021, supporting them in securing new exercise opportunities in the village including the all-weather pathway around the recreation ground and a fundraiser for a BMX Pump Track.

Nusrat Ghani said: "I was pleased to join Horam residents in support of this fantastic event and catch up with our local charities, who contribute so much to local communities. I am proud to continue working with them and supporting their causes, and I was pleased to join in to help plant new hedges as part of the Horam Community Garden project. Wealden Volunteering is a fantastic resource for coordinating volunteer-led efforts locally, so if you can, please do take a moment to find out more and consider getting involved. I’ve been working with Horam Village Hall Trustees for several years, helping them deliver project to boost exercise opportunities in the village, so it was lovely to see the all-weather pathway being used by many local residents who joined us on the day."