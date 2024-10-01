Nusrat Ghani MP launches 2024 Christmas card competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is pleased to announce the launch of her Christmas card competition and is inviting all primary school pupils across Sussex Weald to take part.

All primary school pupils in Sussex Weald constituency, which covers Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Mayfield and Five Ashes, Wadhurst and many villages in between, are being invited to participate and submit an entry following the theme Favourite Christmas Songs.

The winning design will be featured on the front of Nusrat’s Christmas card, which will be delivered to hundreds of people across the constituency and nationwide, including His Majesty King Charles III.

The drawings can use any medium (pencil, felt tip, crayon, paint etc.) and should be completed as A4 format, either portrait or landscape is fine. The design must be an original piece of work completed entirely by the pupil.

Nusrat Ghani MP with 2023 winner Honey from Hawkes Farm Academy in Hailsham

Please post all entries to the competition to: Nusrat Ghani MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA and ensure that every submission has the child’s full name, school, and class or year group written on the back. These details will be kept confidential and only the winners’ details will be published once consent is granted.

The closing date is Friday 1st November 2024.

Nusrat Ghani said: “The Christmas card competition has been a highlight of my seasonal activities since its first launch in 2015, and I hope that it will bring a little early Christmas cheer to primary school pupils across Sussex Weald. The bar is set high by last year’s fantastic winning designs from Hawkes Farm Academy in Hailsham, Rotherfield Primary School and Ashdown Primary School in Crowborough. I am always impressed by the quality and creativity of the entries and I look forward to receiving this year’s artistic interpretations of the theme Favourite Christmas Songs. Don’t miss your chance to have your artwork published and shared across the country and abroad! The deadline is Friday 1st November.”