Nusrat Ghani MP meets local NFU Farmers at Mark Cross farm
There are 1,720 farm holdings in East Sussex, employing over 4,300 people and contributing to the £1.25 billion generated by farmers across the South East annually.
Nusrat has been holding regular meetings with representatives of the 145 NFU Members in Sussex Weald and previously held forums at farms in Nutley, Fletching, Hartfield and Arlington.
At this most recent meeting at Renhurst Farm in Mark Cross, Sussex Weald farmers engaged Nusrat in discussions about new agricultural policies, Bluetongue, animal husbandry and welfare, rural crime, provision of livestock infrastructure in East Sussex and the importance of buying local produce.
Nusrat Ghani said: “Our countryside is home to many exceptional family farms that play a key role in producing some of the best British products. Farmers are the lifeblood of our local economy, and I’m always pleased to meet with them to discuss their concerns and offer support.
"Sussex Weald farms do not only provide fresh produce of the highest quality, but are also contributing a great deal to the community through education about the security of our food chain and job opportunities.
"We all depend on our farmers, and I look forward to continuing working with the NFU on how we can best support them.”