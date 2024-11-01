Nusrat Ghani MP meets local NFU Farmers at Mark Cross farm

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has met with members of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) at a local farm in Mark Cross, to discuss issues concerning farming and agriculture, and hear their views on the future of farming, food and energy security.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 1,720 farm holdings in East Sussex, employing over 4,300 people and contributing to the £1.25 billion generated by farmers across the South East annually.

Nusrat has been holding regular meetings with representatives of the 145 NFU Members in Sussex Weald and previously held forums at farms in Nutley, Fletching, Hartfield and Arlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this most recent meeting at Renhurst Farm in Mark Cross, Sussex Weald farmers engaged Nusrat in discussions about new agricultural policies, Bluetongue, animal husbandry and welfare, rural crime, provision of livestock infrastructure in East Sussex and the importance of buying local produce.

Nusrat Ghani MP and local farmers

Nusrat Ghani said: “Our countryside is home to many exceptional family farms that play a key role in producing some of the best British products. Farmers are the lifeblood of our local economy, and I’m always pleased to meet with them to discuss their concerns and offer support.

"Sussex Weald farms do not only provide fresh produce of the highest quality, but are also contributing a great deal to the community through education about the security of our food chain and job opportunities.

"We all depend on our farmers, and I look forward to continuing working with the NFU on how we can best support them.”