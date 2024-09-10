Nusrat Ghani MP meets with FirstPort regarding Heathfield property management
Risingholme Court is an assisted living home managed by FirstPort, who provide services such as catering, cleaning service and onsite warden.
However, over the past few years there have been ongoing issues regarding flat occupancy and service charge collection from leaseholders. This then resulted in increased charges to the property residents and little or no means for necessary maintenance projects and unforeseen expenditure.
Nusrat has convened a meeting with FirstPort’s Regional Manager and Head of Operations to discuss the matter further, press them to progress it urgently and improve communication with residents.
Nusrat said: “There are many people in Sussex Weald who live in managed retirement properties and they should feel safe and secure in their homes as well as receive appropriate levels of service.
"I recognise the complicated nature of this case and I’m aware that the issues at Risingholme Court have been going on for some time.
"I welcome assurances from FirstPort management that as per their commitment, a review of the service charges at Risingholme Court is underway and that work is ongoing to find a resolution to the issues.
"I understand that FirstPort is in regular contact with the residents’ association, and I will continue to follow the matter closely and provide assistance and representation to individual residents, where required.”
