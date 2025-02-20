Nusrat Ghani MP meets with NHS on medical facilities in Heathfield and across Sussex Weald

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited Heathfield Health Centre to meet with local residents and representatives from NHS Property Services to get an update on local projects and programmes in Sussex Weald.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Property Services is a landlord to 2,700 properties in England, with 250 across Sussex, including Crowborough War Memorial Hospital, Heathfield Health Centre and Hailsham Health Centre in Vicarage Field in Sussex Weald constituency. They partner with Integrated Care Boards and local NHS organisations to enable the best patient care and manage estates to ensure space utilisation, maintenance and access. NHS Property Services also ensure that non-clinical spaces can be offered for hire on an hourly or daily basis, ensuring that underused space in medical facilities is put to good use.

Nusrat welcomed assurances that all three Sussex Weald sites are well used, offering key medical services to local communities. Investment in future improvements to facilities at Crowborough War Memorial Hospital were also discussed, alongside opportunities for expansion to current service provision at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nusrat Ghani said: “The Crowborough War Memorial Hospital, Heathfield Health Centre and Hailsham Health Centre are all vital services for our local communities. I was pleased to meet with local residents and representatives from NHS Property Services to get an update on local projects and programmes and I welcome the news of future investment into the maintenance and improvement of our sites. Crowborough War Memorial Hospital is a superb facility for our local communities and the Minor Injuries Unit is helping to relieve the pressure on A&E departments in nearby hospitals. I would like to thank the Friends of Crowborough Hospital for their continued support for the service, and I will continue working with them and our local NHS leaders to ensure that it is protected and used to its full potential.”

From left: Cllr Bob Standley, Charles Siddons (NHS Property Services), Karen Porter (Heathfield Health Centre), Nusrat Ghani MP, Phil Nunney (NHS Property Services), local residents Davina Guyton and Ray Cade, and Dawn Rawlings (NHS Property Services)

Charles Siddons, Managing Director at NHS Property Services, said: “It was a pleasure to host Nusrat and other local representatives at Heathfield Health Centre to discuss how NHS Property Services is supporting the NHS deliver services in her constituency. We had a wide ranging discussion on a number of topics including local investment projects to improve facilities and access to healthcare services. We agreed to on-going engagement to ensure the needs of the community are met effectively."