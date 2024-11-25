Nusrat Ghani MP meets with Southeastern to discuss services at Wadhurst and Frant train stations.
Southeastern operates trains services connecting Sussex Weald to London and Hastings, serving commuters at two local train stations in Wadhurst and Frant.
Nusrat was pleased to hear about the recent upgrades that have been made to the Southeastern mobile app and their X (formerly Twitter) platform feed to ensure up to date communication with customers about any disruptions and changes to departure times.
Having delivered accessibility upgrades worth £4.7m at Crowborough and £1.9m at Eridge train stations, Nusrat was keen to discuss what more can be done to secure similar improvements for Wadhurst, and will continue working with Southeastern on bids for future funding available from the Department of Transport.
During the meeting, Nusrat also raised issues regarding the lack of mobile coverage or Wi-Fi network at the station, which is an important matter to local residents and commuters, who get in touch frequently about this, whether in relation to purchasing tickets online, paying for parking, or calling a taxi.
Nusrat said: “Wadhurst train station is an important local asset, connecting local residents with London and neighbouring areas.
"I was pleased to catch up with regional representatives from Southeastern about how we can continue working together to improve passenger experience as well as safety, accessibility and connectivity at the station.
"Having secured multi-million-pound accessibility improvements for Crowborough and Eridge train stations, I am keen to continue working with Southeastern and campaigning for similar upgrades at Wadhurst.
"I am also aware of the issues regarding mobile phone coverage and lack of Wi-Fi at the station, which are of concern to local residents and I have made enquiries and representations to several service providers.
"I will continue working with them as well as Southeastern and Wadhurst Parish Council to get the situation improved.”