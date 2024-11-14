Nusrat Ghani MP meets with Stagecoach to discuss local bus services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has met with the Managing and Commercial Directors of Stagecoach to discuss bus services in the region.

Stagecoach is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, running express and local bus services across the country since 1980. In Sussex Weald, Stagecoach provides bus services connecting communities in Hailsham, Horam, Heathfield and neighbouring villages to Polegate, Eastbourne, Uckfield and Tunbridge Wells.

Bus services in Sussex Weald and their connectivity across East Sussex is an important issue to local residents, and Nusrat was keen to get an update from Stagecoach Directors on current provision, future plans, and travel costs. Discussions centred especially around the 51 service connecting Hailsham, Horam, Heathfield, Mayfield and Five Ashes, and Rotherfield to Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne, the 54 service connecting Hailsham, East Hoathly and Halland to Uckfield, and 1X service serving Hellingly and Hailsham.

Stagecoach has been working with East Sussex County Council on a range of affordable bus fares, including free travel for accompanied children, £1 single fares for under 19s, and unlimited journeys around East Sussex with DayRider tickets, all of which can be purchased on the bus or via the mobile ticketing app.

Nusrat Ghani MP

The current £2 cap on single bus fares is expiring on 31 December 2024 and the Government is introducing a new single fare cap at £3 from 1 January 2025.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Buses are a vital mean of transport for many residents in Sussex Weald, who rely on these services to get to work, school, shops and access healthcare services. We have a unique rural constituency, and I get frequently contacted by local residents about our bus services. I was pleased to meet with the Managing and Commercial Directors of Stagecoach to discuss how we can continue working to ensure reliable and affordable services across the region and what more can be done to make buses cleaner and greener in the future.”