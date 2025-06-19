Nusrat Ghani MP meets with Ukrainian families living in Sussex Weald to discuss visas

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, convened a forum for Ukrainian families living in the constituency to discuss concerns regarding changes to visa provision.

There are over 267,000 people living in the UK under the Government's Ukrainian schemes. Wealden district has been hosting the most arrivals to East Sussex and is amongst the top regions nationwide. Since the Homes for Ukraine scheme launched in 2022, Nusrat has been working closely with local volunteer and support groups including in Mayfield and Hellingly to secure faster and safer arrivals and has been supporting local families with representations to the Home Office.

The event, which took place at Union Church in Heathfield, brought together hosts and guests alike for discussions about new visa provision and existing visa extensions, access to work, healthcare and school places, and securing own accommodation.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I am proud that Sussex Weald has led the way in providing a new home to Ukrainian families arriving to East Sussex and I am grateful for the kindness and hospitality of everyone involved in local support. I was pleased to attend this meeting and to be joined on the panel by Ray Cade who led the support efforts in the Heathfield area, and local councillors including Cllr Brian Redman whose family has been instrumental in supporting local families across Mayfield and Five Ashes. I appreciate the anxieties regarding the Government’s decision to reduce the duration of new visas issued under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme from 36 months to 18 months and I will be making representations to Ministers to ensure that the concerns of Ukrainian families living in Sussex Weald are heard in Westminster.”