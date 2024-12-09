Nusrat Ghani MP reveals winners of 2024 Christmas card competition

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is delighted to announce the results of her 2024 Christmas card competition and visited three local schools to congratulate the winner and runners-up.

Earlier in the autumn, Nusrat was pleased to launch her annual Christmas card competition and invite all pupils at primary schools across Sussex Weald to take part and submit a design following the theme Favourite Christmas Songs. More than 100 entries were received and the winner and runners-up have now been revealed.

Nusrat is delighted to announce that the winner of this year’s competition is Suki (Year 6) from Framfield Church of England Primary School, whose colourful picture of Jingle Bells is featured on the front of Nusrat’s Christmas card, which is this year being delivered to nearly 2000 recipients including residents, businesses, and charities in Sussex Weald and nationwide, as well as King Charles III.

The runners-up are Jessica (Year 5) from All Saints' & St Richard's Church of England Primary School in Heathfield and Emily (Year 5) from Mark Cross Church of England Primary School.

Nusrat Ghani MP with runner up Jessica Shackel, Year 5, All Saints' & St Richard's Church of England Primary School in Old Heathfield

This year, a special commendation has also been awarded to Vanya Serevetnyi, Year 6 at Framfield Church of England Primary School, whose design featured the Ukrainian Father Christmas, Micolie.

Nusrat said: “A huge thank you and well done to all Sussex Weald pupils who entered my Christmas card competition and to their teachers who took the time to take part with their class.

"The Christmas card competition has been a highlight of my seasonal activities since its first launch in 2015 and choosing the winner is always an incredibly difficult task.

"There were so many fantastic designs this year, but it was the outstanding artwork of Suki, Emily, Jessica and Vanya that stood out for me, depicting our favourite Christmas songs and also representing the traditions of Ukrainian families living in Sussex Weald.

"The card, featuring all four designs, is now making way to hundreds of recipients across the constituency, nationwide and also abroad.”