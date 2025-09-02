Nusrat Ghani MP supports Groombridge Men's Shed

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to visit the Groombridge Men’s Shed as part of her Surgery Summer Tour, to meet some of its members and see their new workshop, which opened in 2022.

Men’s Sheds are a nationwide initiative that aims to tackle social isolation of men, especially those who have retired, by providing a place for men to socialise, share or improve DYI skills and use them to support community projects, in a safe environment and a friendly atmosphere.

Thanks to several grants and a local Crowdfunding campaign, a new, permanent purpose-built facility was finally opened in Groombridge in 2022. Located at the end of the village car park on Station Road, the workshop boasts a wide range of tools and equipment, enabling all members to produce and repair products for the local community.

Groombridge Men’s Shed is open to all men and women from the age of 18 upwards. It is open Tuesdays 09:30-13:00, Wednesdays 09:30-13:00, and Thursdays 14:00-17:00. For more information, visit www.groombridgemensshed.co.uk or call 07354 031981.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I was pleased to drop by the Groombridge Men’s Shed as part of my Surgery Summer Tour to meet the wonderful team. Having supported their Crowdfunding campaign, it was great to see the permanent workshop, which is well equipped and widely used by local residents. The Shed is a great project, and I am pleased that we have several Sheds across Sussex Weald, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds, and helping to tackle loneliness and isolation in our communities."