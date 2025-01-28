Nusrat Ghani MP supports Hailsham Active's campaign for free use of recreation grounds for children's matches
Hailsham Active is a community interest company focussed on creating partnerships between communities, local authorities, sports clubs, and other stakeholders to promote healthy lifestyles and boost inclusive physical activities in the area. Its work focusses on supporting local sports clubs and community organisations in Hailsham and surrounding villages in upgrading existing facilities and developing better infrastructure for future sport and recreation opportunities, accessible for everyone.
Having also previously supported Hailsham Active and Hailsham United Football Club in securing a long-term lease of Maurice Thornton playing field from local authorities, Nusrat is pleased to support Hailsham Active’s plans for more cost-effective sport provision in the area, including more paths linking Hailsham and neighbouring villages, upgrades to recreation ground, and increased cooperation with schools to create more facility access across communities.
Nusrat is also pleased to support the widely popular campaign to make the use of local recreation grounds free for organised children’s sports matches.
Nusrat Ghani said: “Hailsham is a great town and Hailsham Active are a great community asset, doing a superb job in building new partnerships between our sports clubs, residents and local authorities to boost opportunities for physical activities in the area and to ensure that our open spaces are accessible to all and used to their full potential. Sport facilities play a key role in building resilience and wellbeing in our communities, and I’m always pleased to hear about Hailsham Active’s plans for future provision during my regular catch ups with Steve. I’m grateful for the work Hailsham Active is doing for our communities and I am keen to support them in making the case to Hailsham Town Council for free use of local recreation grounds for organised children’s sports matches.”