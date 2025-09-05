Nusrat Ghani MP supports Hartfield pub

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited the Gallipot Inn in Hartfield as part of her Surgery Summer Tour, to catch up with its owners Leo and Kerry.

The Gallipot Inn is located on the edge of Winnie the Pooh’s home, the Ashdown Forest, on the outskirts of Hartfield. It combines 16th century heritage with all the comforts of a modern gastropub, offering a warm welcome to locals and visitors alike.

Chef Leo and his wife Kerry took over the business in 2020, and have since transformed the pub experience, including seasonal menus crafted from locally sourced ingredients, perfectly paired with cask ales, fine wines, and friendly service. The Gallipot Inn is a dog friendly pub too, so it is the perfect place to refresh after a forest stroll.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Pubs are at the heart of our local communities, serving the best of our local produce, providing a friendly space for socialising and offering valuable work opportunities. The Gallipot Inn has been one of my locals for over a decade and I know it is one of the friendliest country pubs in the area, boasting fabulous food and a scenic garden, overlooking the treasure of our countryside – the Ashdown Forest. If you are ever out and about, do pop in for a drink or a bite to eat."