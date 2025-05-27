Nusrat Ghani MP supports Heathfield Agricultural Show 2025

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was delighted to attend and support the annual Heathfield Agricultural Show, showcasing the best of local farming and agriculture.

This year, the event took place on Saturday 24th May at Tottingworth Farm, featuring a farmers’ market, livestock and equine competitions, vintage tractor and steam engine displays to offer a glimpse into farming history, and the arts and crafts highlighting beautiful handmade goods.

Nusrat was pleased to join David Exwood, Vice President of the NFU, and dozens of local farmers and landowners at the Rural Business Breakfast for a Q&A session about all things farming, food security, farmers’ tax and trade. She also joined the judging and prize giving of the Driving Class Concours D’Elegance / Side Saddle classes, which this year was won by a Hailsham rider.

Nusrat Ghani said: “The Heathfield Agricultural Show is a fantastic event, bringing residents and our farming communities together to showcase the best of local produce and food production and celebrate our rural life and local enterprises. Having completed its 78th year, the Heathfield Agricultural Show is an unmissable event, and I’d like to thank everyone involved in the organisation for their tireless work in making it the perfect family day out, come rain or shine. Farmers are the lifeblood of our local economy, and I will always champion them and their world-class produce, and the fantastic work they do for our communities.”