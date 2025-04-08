Nusrat Ghani MP supports ‘I Care For Crowborough Campaign'
In 2024 the Town Council launched the Youth Ambassador Board, which is a group of students from local secondary schools who have been tasked with completing a project with the town council. The Youth Ambassadors decided to run a week-long event entitled ‘I Care for Crowborough’, focussing on ideas such as recycling, litter picking and clearing in the town.
The project, which also coincided with the national Great British Spring Clean campaign, was an opportunity for local residents and communities to get involved in clear up operations across Crowborough and Jarvis Brook. Last Friday, 4thApril, Nusrat was pleased to join Crowborough Mayor Cllr Matthew Street and Deputy Mayor Cllr Natalie Whittle to help clean up litter at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground.
Nusrat Ghani said: “We are incredibly lucky to have so many fantastic outdoor spaces on our doorstep, but too often they are blighted by litter. Looking after our environment is one of the most important issues and I was pleased to join Crowborough Mayor Cllr Matthew Street and Deputy Mayor Cllr Natalie Whittle to collect litter at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground. A huge thank you to the Youth Ambassador Board for organising a week of fantastic events to get local residents involved, and also to many wonderful local groups including Brighter Crowborough that regularly give up their time to keep our environment clean.”