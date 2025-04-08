Nusrat Ghani MP supports ‘I Care For Crowborough Campaign'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, joined Crowborough Mayor and Deputy Mayor for a session of litter picking at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024 the Town Council launched the Youth Ambassador Board, which is a group of students from local secondary schools who have been tasked with completing a project with the town council. The Youth Ambassadors decided to run a week-long event entitled ‘I Care for Crowborough’, focussing on ideas such as recycling, litter picking and clearing in the town.

The project, which also coincided with the national Great British Spring Clean campaign, was an opportunity for local residents and communities to get involved in clear up operations across Crowborough and Jarvis Brook. Last Friday, 4thApril, Nusrat was pleased to join Crowborough Mayor Cllr Matthew Street and Deputy Mayor Cllr Natalie Whittle to help clean up litter at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nusrat Ghani said: “We are incredibly lucky to have so many fantastic outdoor spaces on our doorstep, but too often they are blighted by litter. Looking after our environment is one of the most important issues and I was pleased to join Crowborough Mayor Cllr Matthew Street and Deputy Mayor Cllr Natalie Whittle to collect litter at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground. A huge thank you to the Youth Ambassador Board for organising a week of fantastic events to get local residents involved, and also to many wonderful local groups including Brighter Crowborough that regularly give up their time to keep our environment clean.”