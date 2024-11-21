Nusrat Ghani MP supports national Carers Rights Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is supporting national Carers Rights Day, taking place today, November 21.

A carer is anyone who looks after someone who couldn’t manage without their help. This could be a friend, family member or neighbour who due to illness, disability, mental ill health or an addiction could not cope without their support.

Two out of three people will become a carer at some point in their lives, but research shows that over half of unpaid carers looking after a family member or friend take a year or more to realise that they are carers.

There are thousands of carers in the country who are missing out on these rights, because they are unaware of their legal rights and what they’re entitled to in terms of support. National Carers Rights Day helps carers recognise and understand their rights and raise awareness about the support available to them.

According to the latest census, there are 7,826 carers in Sussex Weald. Nusrat continues working with local charity Care for the Carers, who provide support for unpaid cares across Sussex Weald and East Sussex, including free practical and emotional advice, one-to-one crisis help, training, wellbeing groups and much more.

To find out more about the support available and carer rights, get in touch with Care for the Carers on 01323 732390 or visit www.cftc.org.uk.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Carers play a vital role in ensuring that so many people across Sussex Weald have better quality of life and personalised end of life care. The wellbeing of carers is all too often forgotten, and Carers Rights Day is an important campaign to raise awareness about the legal rights and support available.

"I’m pleased to be supporting Care for the Carers who provide free wraparound service for carers in Sussex Weald and across East Sussex to ensure that no one is left to care alone.

"I am hugely grateful for the amazing work that Sussex Weald carers do everyday, and I continue working with our fantastic local charities, organisations and care homes to ensure that our Sussex Weald carers are better recognised and supported.”