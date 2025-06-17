Nusrat Ghani MP teams up with Medi Tech Trust to support Family2Family charity in Crowborough

As Patron of Hailsham charity Medi Tech Trust, Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to team up with its Trustees to deliver a donation of baby bottles to Crowborough charity Family2Family.

Medi Tech Trust is a unique charity specialising in collecting unwanted medical equipment and distributing it to patients or organisations across East Sussex, nationwide and overseas. They have recently acquired thousands of baby bottles and associated items, which will be distributed via Family2Family and support hundreds of local residents.

Based in Crowborough, Family2Family began in 2018 as Baby2Baby and it now operates across East Sussex, supporting families in need. The charity collects donations of baby and children's clothing, toys, toiletries and other essential items, which are then sorted and safety checked by volunteers before being delivered to families.

All the items are free and most are pre-loved, but they are washed and packed with care, so that the recipients feel like they are receiving a gift. To ensure that the items go to those most in need of support, referrals are made by professionals and advice agencies who ensure eligibility criteria are met.

Nusrat Ghani MP helping to prepare a gift package with Medi Tech Trust representatives Sandra and Bob Lewis and Family2Family volunteers

For its vital work, Family2Family has recently been nominated for The Kings Award for Voluntary Service and is now awaiting the results.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I appreciate that there are many families in Sussex Weald and across East Sussex facing challenges and I am hugely grateful for the fantastic work that Family2Family is doing to support them. The donations are clean and beautifully packaged before making their way to the recipients and I’m pleased that with the help of Medi Tech Trust, thousands of baby bottles will help make a difference to struggling families. I would encourage any residents who are in a position to donate unwanted baby or children’s clothes, toys and other items to get in touch with Family2Family as I know that they would be most welcome for redistribution and go a long way in supporting a local parent through a difficult time.”

Hannah Powell, Founder of Family2Family, said: “At a time when 4.5 million children are living in poverty in the UK, we welcomed a visit from Nusrat so she could see firsthand the vital work we are doing for families in the local area. With 4,443 children or 24.7% of children in Sussex Weald experiencing poverty (End Child Poverty, 2025), we are proud to be supporting families and the environment through the redistribution of good quality essentials. We only have one childhood and our experiences in that time impact the rest of our lives.”

Bob Lewis, Founder and Joint Chairman of Medi Tech Trust, said: “Medi Tech Trust is always keen to support the local community, so has been able to donate baby bottles, teats and pads to every Sussex baby bank that needed them.”