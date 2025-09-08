Nusrat Ghani MP unveils new artwork as part of Hailsham Festival

To kickstart the Hailsham Festival on Saturday 6th September, Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to join local broadband provider Lightning Fibre in unveiling new artwork for one of their network cabinets.

The Hailsham Festival, which is running from 6th to 21st September, is an annual event celebrating local arts and culture. The festival also provides opportunities for aspiring artists, including competitions in art, poetry and creative writing.

This year, a School Art Competition took place, which was enabled by a local broadband operator and internet service provider Lightning Fibre. The company provides full fibre connectivity to businesses, charities and homes on Hailsham High Street as well as across the town, and continuously supports the local community via various sponsorship initiatives, including the Hailsham Festival and Hailsham Bonfire Night.

The winning artwork from Heathfield Community College student Gwen has been printed on one of Lightning Fibre’s network cabinets located at the top of the High Street and Nusrat was delighted to join Gwen, Hailsham Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant, colleagues from Lightning Fibre, and the Festival Chairman and volunteers, to unveil the decorated cabinet.

From left: Emma Pearce (Lightning Fibre), Pam Robinson (Hailsham Festival), Nusrat Ghani MP, Gwen (winning artist), Hailsham Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant, Cllr Richard Grocock and Paul Young (Hailsham Festival).

All the artwork shortlisted for the competition is displayed at Gallery North on the High Street.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Hailsham Festival is a fantastic event, celebrating local arts and culture, and attracting thousands of visitors every year. A huge thank you to all volunteers and organisers for putting together a rich programme for everyone to enjoy. Lightning Fibre is a key supporter of our local communities and I’m pleased that they are not only helping to build the infrastructure needed for full fibre broadband and improving connectivity for thousands of people in and around Hailsham, but they are also involved in supporting the Festival and many other key local events. The School Art Competition is a wonderful initiative, encouraging young artists to showcase their skills and I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Gwen, whose spectacular design now brightens up the network cabinet on the High Street."