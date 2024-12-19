Nusrat Ghani MP visits Annan School to support pupils' end of term exhibition

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has visited Annan School near Halland, to support the pupils’ end of term exhibition of creative work.

Annan School is an independent primary school for children aged 2-11, offering a unique education in a woodland setting, as outdoor learning and forest school are a central part of school life.

It strives to create an inspiring and engaging environment and provide a high-quality education that extends beyond the classroom. Annan is a family run school where the Proprietors, Mark and Debby Hunter, are involved in every part of school life and the school community.

Following discussions with the school’s Principal about the impact of the introduction of VAT on independent schools, Nusrat was invited to join the school’s end of term exhibition of pupils’ creative work and was delighted to engage in conversations and questions about her role and responsibilities as Member of Parliament and Madam Deputy Speaker.

Nusrat Ghani with pupils at Annan School

Nusrat said: “I was pleased to visit Annan School and see the fantastic work that the pupils have been working on this term. I was particularly impressed by the Elder Class’ project to recreate a model of the Palace of Westminster, and I look forward to welcoming the class to Parliament for a first-hand experience of this historic building and the heart of our democracy.

"I appreciate that the matter of VAT on school fees is hugely important and worrying to Sussex Weald teachers and headteachers of our small, low fee independent schools which are unique in their rural nature and very different in character from many typical private schools elsewhere in the UK.

"I continue to raise their concerns with Government Ministers to ensure that the impact of these changes on Sussex Weald schools is fully recognised.”