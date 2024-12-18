Nusrat Ghani MP visits Crowborough posties to say thanks during busy run-up to Christmas

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited Royal Mail’s Delivery Office in Crowborough to find out more about what it takes to deliver letters and parcels in the peak Christmas period and to thank local postal workers for their work all year round.

Christmas is Royal Mail’s busiest period, with around double the normal volume of letters and parcels processed. Nusrat spoke to Customer Operations Manager Paul Collyer about Royal Mail’s strategy to continue to make sending and receiving parcels as convenient as possible over the festive period.

Royal Mail prepares all year to deliver Christmas. Across the UK, the business has recruited 16,000 temporary workers to help its 85,000 posties sort the additional mail and increasing number of parcels expected over the festive period. Almost 4,000 new vans, trucks and trailers are being added to the fleet in time for Christmas.

Nusrat was also pleased to learn that Crowborough Delivery Office has hired three temporary members of staff for the Christmas period to meet increased demand for deliveries. This is in addition to the four new permanent recruits who have joined the office in the last month.

Nusrat Ghani MP with Royal Mail Managers and local posties

Nusrat said: “Christmas is the busiest time of year for our posties, and I was pleased to visit the Crowborough Delivery Office to thank the local team for all the hard work they do in all kinds of weather, all year round, to get post to Sussex Weald residents.

"Having just sent out nearly 2,000 Christmas cards myself, it was insightful to see how the operation of mail delivery works during this time of year.

"I appreciate that we’ve had delays to local postal deliveries due to staffing issues in the past, so I very much welcome the news of additional recruitment to keep up with demand this Christmas.”

Paul Collyer, Customer Operations Manager for Crowborough, said: “It was great to have Nusrat visit our Delivery Office, and to show her how we are gearing up for our peak period. We are pulling out all the stops to deliver Christmas for our customers.”