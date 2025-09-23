Nusrat Ghani MP visits Groombridge Post Office

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited the Groombridge branch of the Post Office to meet the fantastic team of staff and see the refurbished premises.

The Groombridge Post Office was temporarily closed in 2021 for refurbishment. Following extensive building work, the branch reopened later that year, with the addition of “The Shop on the Corner”, which has become a popular community asset.

Nusrat Ghani said: “The Post Office provides vital services, which are especially key in rural constituencies like ours. They are at the heart of our towns and villages, and I have been working with several communities across Sussex Weald to keep our Post Offices open, including in Groombridge and Hailsham. I am delighted that the village has this fantastic asset that is appreciated by locals and used not only for postal and banking services, but also for a little bit of everyday shopping including cards for all occasions, stationery and seasonal decorations."