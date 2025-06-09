Nusrat Ghani MP visits Hailsham Banking Hub

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited the new Hailsham Banking Hub, which has been serving local residents for the past three months.

The Hailsham Banking Hub, which is located at the 10 High Street Post Office, officially opened in March this year and is the first of its kind to open in East Sussex. Delivered by Cash Access UK and the Town Council, it is a key community facility providing services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, opening an account, paying in cheques and financial advice.

The Hailsham Banking Hub is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, with representatives from individual banks operating on specific days of the week. The banking representation rota is Monday: Barclays; Tuesday: Lloyds;Wednesday: NatWest; Thursday: HSBC; Friday: Halifax. Customers of any bank can also access the Post Office’s banking services Mondays to Saturdays.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Following the recent closure of local bank branches, I am pleased that Hailsham residents are benefiting from a having Banking Hub at the heart of the High Street. While online banking has been on the rise, this great new facility means that an in-person banking service is still available and accessible to our communities. Thank you to Cash Access UK and Hailsham Town Council for helping to deliver this important service.”